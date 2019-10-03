Mom allegedly tried to smuggle meth through Southern California checkpoint with son, 6, in car

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 3, 2019, 7:37AM
Updated 2 hours ago

SAN DIEGO — Border patrol agents have arrested a woman they say tried to smuggle nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine through a Southern California checkpoint with her 6-year-old son in the car.

Authorities say the woman, a 25-year-old Mexican citizen, was stopped at the Pine Valley checkpoint in San Diego County Tuesday night. A drug dog alerted agents to the rear door of the SUV.

Authorities say they found 65 plastic-wrapped packages of crystal meth inside the side panels of the rear door and the spare tire.

Authorities say the drugs had an estimated street value of $179,000.

The woman was arrested and her son was placed with child welfare officials.

