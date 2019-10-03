Lost Southern California dog found in New Mexico

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 3, 2019, 7:43AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A lost dog who belonged to a Los Angeles-area family has been found in southern New Mexico followed a three-state journey.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Bella was located in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after a college student took the young husky to an expo and discovered she was chipped.

New Mexico State University student Juan Treto says he had been taken care of the dog for six weeks after the dog showed near his home.

It turns out Bella had traveled around 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) from Southern California to southern New Mexico.

Bella’s original owner, Jessica Smith, says her two daughters had been heartbroken the dog was lost and thought they’d never see her again.

The dog has been reunited with the family.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine