Immigration detainee dies in Southern California hospital

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 3, 2019, 7:47AM

CHULA VISTA — An immigration detainee has died at a Southern California hospital where he was being treated for a brain hemorrhage.

U.S. Immigration and Enforcement says 37-year-old Nebane Abienwi died Tuesday in Chula Vista.

Abienwi is from Cameroon. ICE says he applied for admission to the United States without proper entry documents on Sept. 5 at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. He was transferred to a San Diego detention center on Sept. 19.

ICE says he was rushed to a medical center last week after having what’s termed a “hypertensive event.” Authorities say he couldn’t answer questions and appeared paralyzed on his left side.

ICE says it’s reviewing the incident.

In March, a 27-year-old detainee, Jose Bucio, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage while in custody in Adelanto, California.

