Police: Driver strikes 2 in Cupertino park, kills 1

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 3, 2019, 8:19AM
Updated 1 hour ago

CUPERTINO — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after she allegedly ran down two pedestrians with her car in separate areas of a Cupertino park, killing one.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Michael Low told the Mercury News that Mireya Orta, 50, of Santa Clara, was booked into jail in San Jose Tuesday night.

He said detectives are trying to determine whether Orta had any connections to the pedestrians she struck and what the motive might have been.

“It appears that it was intentional,” Deputy Jessica Gabaldon said.

Authorities responded Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. to reports that a motorist had hit two people and driven off. One victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. The other was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies apprehended Orta in her Audi A5 without incident.

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com

