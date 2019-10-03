Body identified as man abducted from Santa Cruz home

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 3, 2019, 8:33AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say a man found dead in Santa Cruz County is the owner of a digital marketing company who was abducted from his home this week.

The county’s Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that 50-year-old Tushar Atre was “kidnapped during a crime” and last seen getting into a white BMW SUV. The BMW was later located along with a body.

Officials identified the body Wednesday as Atre.

Investigators say they believe the motive for the kidnapping was robbery. No suspects have been identified.

Atre owns a Santa Cruz-based firm called AtreNet Inc. that helps companies design their websites.

