Man burned in brush fire near Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park

A small vegetation fire near Shollenberger Park sent one man to the hospital with burn injuries Thursday after he tried to put out the flames.

Authorities received reports of a brush fire about 11:30 a.m., said a RedCom dispatcher. The blaze was near the docks facing the Petaluma River and was contained by Petaluma firefighters to one acre.

Lt. Tim Lyons said the Petaluma Police Department learned that a man started the fire when he threw a cigarette butt on the ground. The man tried to put it out, but burned himself in the process, Lyons said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transferred to Petaluma Valley Hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the incident as a negligent fire. Lyons said, however, the man involved has not been arrested at this time, pending the results of the department’s investigation into the incident.

No structures were burned in the fire.

This story contains reporting by the Petaluma Argus-Courier. You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.