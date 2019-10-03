Man burned in brush fire near Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 3, 2019, 3:37PM
Updated 50 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A small vegetation fire near Shollenberger Park sent one man to the hospital with burn injuries Thursday after he tried to put out the flames.

Authorities received reports of a brush fire about 11:30 a.m., said a RedCom dispatcher. The blaze was near the docks facing the Petaluma River and was contained by Petaluma firefighters to one acre.

Lt. Tim Lyons said the Petaluma Police Department learned that a man started the fire when he threw a cigarette butt on the ground. The man tried to put it out, but burned himself in the process, Lyons said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transferred to Petaluma Valley Hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the incident as a negligent fire. Lyons said, however, the man involved has not been arrested at this time, pending the results of the department’s investigation into the incident.

No structures were burned in the fire.

This story contains reporting by the Petaluma Argus-Courier. You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine