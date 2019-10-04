Red flag warning issued for North Bay mountains

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 4, 2019, 9:21AM
Updated 21 minutes ago

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for high elevation areas of Sonoma County starting Saturday night, when dry weather and breezy winds are expected to pass through.

The warning will take effect Saturday at 8 p.m. and last through Sunday at 10 a.m., the service said.

A mixture of low humidity, dry grass and brush and northeast winds of up to 20 mph were the main factors that prompted the warning, National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson said.

The warning, which indicates elevated fire risk, applies to mountainous areas over 1,000 feet, particularly in east Sonoma County, Peterson said.

Meteorologists expect the strongest winds and gusts, which could top 35 mph, will develop further east, however, posing a greater risk there, he said.

“The area that’s going to be of most concern for Sonoma County is going to be right on the county line, right near Napa,” Peterson said. “The area of greatest concern in northeastern Napa County.”

Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s in parts of Sonoma County on Saturday, Peterson said. Calmer winds are expected on Sunday, though temperatures will climb to the low 90s in some areas, he added.

Monday is expected to bring similar weather before a cool down later in the week, Peterson said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

