Oakland man pleads guilty to 19 bank robberies

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 4, 2019, 8:23AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — An Oakland man has pleaded guilty to robbing 19 banks before he was arrested at a hospital where his wife was giving birth.

Fifty-year-old Duane Makela entered pleas Thursday to 10 armed and seven unarmed robberies along with two attempted robberies.

Authorities say he targeted banks and credit unions in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sierra Nevada, stealing more than $69,000 between March of 2018 and this February.

KPIX-TV says Makela was arrested in April at an Oakland hospital while his wife was giving birth.

Makela could face decades in prison when he’s sentenced in January.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine