Rep. Mike Thompson invites public to ‘Coffee with our Congressman’ in Cotati

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 4, 2019, 6:29PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, will meet with residents over coffee Tuesday morning in Cotati.

The “Coffee with our Congressman” event will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Highway.

Thompson, who serves on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and last month supported an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, represents the 5th Congressional District, which includes Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati and Sonoma Valley.

Constituents may RSVP at https://bit.ly/2ohFvob or by calling 707-542-7182.

