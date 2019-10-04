Roads around Sonoma County closed, impacted by Levi's GranFondo

More than 4,000 cyclists are expected to take to Sonoma County roads for the 11th Levi's GranFondo event on Saturday.

Since its inception in 2009, the ride has raised more than $3.2 million for the King Ridge Foundation which, apart from aiding victims of the North Bay fires, supports programs that serve at-risk youth, according to its website.

The ride, which spans 117 miles at its longest, kicks off at 8 a.m. at A Place to Play on West 3rd Street in Santa Rosa.

Here's a list of some roads that will either be partially shut down or closed entirely for the event. Click through the gallery above to see the different routes.

DOWNTOWN SANTA ROSA

A St between 1st Street and Sebastopol Avenue: CLOSED 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sonoma Avenue at A Street:CLOSED 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Pierson Street at 6th Street: CLOSED 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Santa Rosa Avenue (southbound lane) between Sonoma Avenue and Julliard Park Drive: CLOSED 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

WEST SANTA ROSA

W. 3rd Street (westbound lane) between Senna Drive and Hall Road: CLOSED 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.



Fulton Road at W. 3rd Street: CLOSED 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Hall Road to Sanford Road: CLOSED 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Sanford Road to Occidental Road: CLOSED 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

WEST COUNTY

Occidental Road between Sanford Road and Mill Station Road: CLOSED 8:05 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Mill Station Road between Occidental Road and Sullivan Road: CLOSED 8:10 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Sullivan Road between Mill Station Road and Graton Road: CLOSED 8:10 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Graton Road between Sullivan Road and Bohemian Highway: CLOSED 8:15 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Bohemian Highway between Graton Road and River Road: CLOSED 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

IMPACTED COUNTY AREAS

Graton, Occidental, Monte Rio, Cazadero, Duncans Mills, King Ridge Road, Tin Barn Road, Stewarts Point Road, Kruse Ranch Road, Hauser Bridge Road, Seaview Road, Meyers Grade, Highway 1, Willow Creek Road, Coleman Valley Road, Joy Road and Bittner Road

AMPLIFIED SOUND

There are also several areas and times in which amplified sounds may be of concern to residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.

A Place to Play, West Santa Rosa: Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Juilliard Park, Downtown Santa Rosa: Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

For more information, go to www.levisgranfondo.com/road-closures.