Santa Rosa hillside house burns amid red flag warning

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 5, 2019, 9:19PM
Updated 15 hours ago

Santa Rosa fire crews launched an all-out assault on a structure fire in a hillside home at the edge of town during a red flag warning Saturday evening, stopping flames before they touched off neighboring houses or nearby vegetation, emergency personnel said.

Flames first appeared underneath a deck at the home on San Ramon Way, located at the edge of an undeveloped, wooded area above Skyhawk, but soon spread into the first and second floor of the house, according to emergency radio traffic.

The blaze, reported shortly after 5:45 p.m., sent up smoke that was visible to the surrounding area and prompted more than 100 phone calls to Santa Rosa police. Authorities issued a public notice to let people know the fire was under control in hopes of putting them at ease, Sgt. Tommy Isachsen said.

Emergency officials had widely publicized weather conditions favorable for wildfires similar to those that devastated the region two years ago this week.

A red flag warning remained in effect for the North Bay mountains above 1,000 feet until 10 a.m. Sunday.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

