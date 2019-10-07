Santa Rosa house fire causes $200,000 worth of damage

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 7, 2019, 11:24AM
Updated 8 hours ago

A fire that caused $200,000 damage to an east Santa Rosa hillside home on Saturday evening started near a barbecue under a back deck.

Santa Rosa Fire couldn’t determine what caused the San Ramon Way blaze, however, because of the extensive damage, city fire inspector Kemplen Robbins said Monday. There was a red flag warning from the National Weather that night, warning that the hot, windy and dry conditions elevated the risk of a fire.

Homeowners Lois and Michael Perlman and their two children weren’t there at the time of the fire and now are staying with relatives. San Ramon Way borders an undeveloped, wooded area above the Skyhawk housing community along Highway 12.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

