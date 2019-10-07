PG&E mulls massive power cut to Northern and Central California amid midweek fire weather

PG&E’s largest planned power outage yet could coincide with the two-year anniversary of the North Bay fires, a fall forecast combining three factors — strong winds, low humidity and dry woodlands — reminiscent of the October 2017 firestorm prompting utility officials to consider shutting off electricity Wednesday and Thursday in about 30 Northern and Central California counties.

The unprecedented advisory, affecting millions of residents, includes the North Bay and appears to exempt only two counties in PG&E’s service territory, Marin and San Francisco.

“PG&E’s meteorological and operations teams in its Emergency Operations Center continue to monitor a potentially widespread, strong and dry wind event Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said in a statement.

“Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety and to further reduce wildfire risk, and implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff, across portions of approximately 30 counties, including portions of Sonoma County.”

The notice coincides with a fire weather watch issued by the National Weather Service that includes the North Bay’s hills and valleys from Tuesday evening through Thursday. The winds in the hills are expected to be the strongest of the fire season, according to the weather service, and when combined with warm and dry conditions, could lead to “the strongest event since October 8th and 9th of 2017,” according to PG&E.

That was when a half dozen major fires erupted in the North Bay, killing 40 people and destroying more than 6,200 homes. Most of those fires save for the most destructive and deadly — the Tubbs fire — was blamed by the state on PG&E power equipment failures; the Tubbs was tied by Cal Fire to privately owned power equipment. The bankrupt utility has sought to limit its liability and the risk of additional calamities by ordering preemptive shutdowns of its grid during weather events that can fuel large wildfires.

It was not immediately clear Monday when PG&E would announce whether an outage actually is forthcoming nor how many customers would be impacted.

A PG&E map created Monday notes that circuits serving much of eastern and northern Santa Rosa, as well as circuits stretching from Petaluma to Cloverdale, are more likely to be impacted in the event of a shut-off this week. The map is available online at bit.ly/PGE100719.

PG&E’s maps will be updated depending as utility officials monitor the weather and increase their understanding of an outage’s scope, Contreras said.

“As we continue to monitor and we isolate the circuits more, then we’ll have a better idea of customer count,” she said.

PG&E this year has expanded its plan for public safety power shutoffs this year to include large transmission lines that carry electricity across California, on top of the smaller distribution lines that connect local houses and businesses to the power grid.

The utility repeated its advisory that customers in high fire-threat areas are most likely to be included in a shutoff, but any of its more than 5 million customers could be affected. The number of people is much higher.

The weather service warned of “critical fire weather conditions,” with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in North Bay valleys. In the mountains, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

On Mount St. Helena, winds are expected to exceed 60 mph Wednesday night into Thursday, meteorologist Scott Rowe said.

The conditions are not as extreme as 2017, but with a dry landscape “just a spark” can start a windblown wildfire, he said.

The time period of greatest concern is late Wednesday through early Thursday, the weather service said.

A fire weather watch typically precedes a red flag fire warning, which Rowe said Monday could come within 24 hours.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports. You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.