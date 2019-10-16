Three fire districts in western Sonoma County seek tax hikes to boost staffing

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 16, 2019, 6:33AM

Three fire agencies in western Sonoma County that face staffing woes and rising calls for help are asking the voters in their districts this November to approve new parcel taxes of up to $250 a year to boost firefighting ranks and sustain service.

The request comes ahead of a likely spring ballot measure that will ask voters countywide for a half-cent sales tax increase. If passed, officials estimate it would raise $42 million annually to pay for a broad array of improvements to fire response and prevention throughout the county.

Parcel taxes have long been paid by local residential and commercial land owners to support fire service within certain district boundaries.

The ballot measures for Gold Ridge, Graton and Occidental are the latest in a string of such tax requests put to voters by fire agencies since the 2017 firestorm that wiped out whole neighborhoods in and outside Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley.

To pass, the tax measures need a two-thirds majority.

Gold Ridge Fire District and Occidental Fire District are seeking a $200 annual tax for residential property owners. That would be added to their current longstanding annual fire taxes, putting Gold Ridge homeowners at $265 and Occidental district homeowners at $280.

Graton fire is seeking $250 per residential parcel — the first time the district has gone to voters for the financial aid, said Graton Chief Bill Bullard.

All three are also asking for a commercial parcel tax of $300 a year, plus 14 cents per square foot of building space.

The money would help bridge the staffing gap for the agencies, which rely heavily on volunteers. Like their rural counterparts in other areas of the county, they struggle to fully staff fire engines. Graton and Occidental rely exclusively on volunteers. If their measures pass, they would add their first salaried firefighters.

The three fire chiefs said they don’t believe their tax measures would hinder passage of the far‑larger countywide tax proposal voters could face as soon as March. They said their agencies’ needs are too urgent to wait on an uncertain outcome.

“We want the sales tax to pass but there’s a lot of ‘what ifs.’ We needed to do something in Occidental now,” said Occidental Fire Chief Ron Lunardi.

“I don’t think we’re at odds with the county and don’t think us being successful will deflate their being successful,” said Gold Ridge Chief Shepley Schroth‑Cary.

If the November measures pass, Graton and Occidental would get their first paid firefighters, easing the burden on thinly stretched all‑volunteer crews, the chiefs said. Gold Ridge Fire, already a combination of paid and volunteer firefighters, would hire to get a third firefighter on each engine.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the west county and sits on a county committee overseeing firefighting improvement plans, has endorsed the measures.

“The need is critical,” Hopkins said. “We need to have that backbone of people paid to be there, especially during the workday when a lot of our volunteers are working outside the community.”

The supervisor also said she didn’t see the November and a potential March ballot issues as a conflict. “We don’t know the outcome of the sales tax in the spring. It’s really important to address this locally first.”

Should the taxes fail, residents may face annual fire parcel taxes in upcoming years anyway, as part of a push by the county to reduce the number of fire agencies and improve services through consolidation. In such cases, landowners can find themselves shouldering new or higher parcel taxes than they had under their former departments. The fire chiefs said that is a large reason why they are seeking voter input in their districts, to keep the decision local.

“It is quite frankly a likely outcome,” Hopkins said of the tax implications involved in a growing number of mergers.

Sonoma Valley’s five fire agencies are working toward a consolidation. Sonoma Valley fire district residents last November narrowly defeated a parcel tax measure of $200. But current consolidation talks in the area envision the agencies under the umbrella of Glen Ellen fire which is supported by a $200 annual parcel tax approved by town voters last fall.

The shift toward a more centralized fire service with fewer departments is driven by a push to boost training and resources for more rural departments, where volunteer ranks have dwindled amid larger demographic changes.

Such consolidations have to go through extensive review, including opportunities for input from residents. All three of the west county fire agencies on the ballot next month are talking with neighbors about possible consolidations or other ways to work more closely together.

A Sonoma County government report released earlier this year outlined the needs of the wider west county, including 15 agencies that have all seen blows to staffing and budgets. It recommended fire officials seek to consolidate.

Here is a closer look at the three agencies seeking new tax dollars on the November ballot:

Gold Ridge Fire Protection District

Gold Ridge, a 75‑square‑mile district between Sebastopol and Cotati, handled 960 calls in 2018. It provides support and administration to the county’s 11 volunteer fire companies, and covers its corner of the west county as one of a handful of agencies with paid and volunteer firefighters.

Measure E would raise about $1.2 million annually, paying for three firefighter‑paramedics and two additional positions, likely for property inspections and other fire prevention work, said Schroth‑Cary.

Hiring firefighter‑paramedics would cost more for the specialized skill, but would raise the medical response coverage in the district and neighboring areas. In the west county, only Bodega Bay fire offers firefighter‑paramedics, while the rest of the agencies offer aid from emergency medical technicians.

Gold Ridge this year already made the leap from one paid firefighter on an engine to two, covered by $600,000 in funding from the county. The district has a strong volunteer program, with volunteers getting paid a stipend that has helped stabilize staffing.

The new money also would raise salaries for full-time Gold Ridge firefighters, whose pay is among the lowest in the county, the chief said. The district has long been a training ground for firefighters who then leave for better pay. In less than two months recently, five ranking firefighters left the district for higher-paying jobs.

Graton Fire Protection District

Graton Fire’s Measure F would raise about $800,000 annually and pay for six firefighters — three of them engineers — allowing for two paid staffers on duty at all times. Volunteers paid a stipend would act as a third person on the engine, said Bullard, the chief.

Graton’s district, spanning 26 square miles, is one of the busiest fire districts in the county. It handled more calls — 714 in 2017 — than about 20 other fire agencies, including nine with at least some paid firefighters. Bullard expected to reach 800 calls this year, the vast majority involving medical needs, including crashes.

There are 25 volunteers on the roster but about one‑third live near the fire station and most work outside the area, leaving three to four volunteers typically available during work hours. He praised volunteers for giving their time to handle several calls per day and said they’ll still be needed moving forward but will work alongside paid firefighters.

“Graton has gone as far as it can for 70 years without asking for some financial support,” Bullard said. “We’ve outgrown what can be done by an all-volunteer department.”

Occidental Volunteer Fire Department

Measure C would generate about $250,000 a year and pay for two firefighter-engineers to work day shifts to assure station coverage and immediate responses.

The 30‑square‑mile district is in the heart of west county, between Graton fire and Bodega Bay, and includes highly rural stretches of hills and valleys. Last year there were 346 calls for service.

Like Graton, Occidental struggles to get volunteers during the day because of work conflicts outside of the area. Lunardi, the chief, said the time has come to add paid staff.

“What I’m shooting for is enough money to put two in a station Monday through Friday daytime to cover that gap where volunteers work out of the area,” Lunardi said. “We’re still going to go to calls, and we rely on volunteers weekends and nights.”

One challenge faced in Occidental, Graton and other departments is that while volunteers may be available, they aren’t all licensed to drive a fire engine. Lunardi said he’ll hire firefighter engineers to make sure they can drive a full-sized engine.

“We’re in the infancy of our staffing program,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

