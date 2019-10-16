Three fire districts in western Sonoma County seek tax hikes to boost staffing

Three fire agencies in western Sonoma County that face staffing woes and rising calls for help are asking the voters in their districts this November to approve new parcel taxes of up to $250 a year to boost firefighting ranks and sustain service.

The request comes ahead of a likely spring ballot measure that will ask voters countywide for a half-cent sales tax increase. If passed, officials estimate it would raise $42 million annually to pay for a broad array of improvements to fire response and prevention throughout the county.

Parcel taxes have long been paid by local residential and commercial land owners to support fire service within certain district boundaries.

The ballot measures for Gold Ridge, Graton and Occidental are the latest in a string of such tax requests put to voters by fire agencies since the 2017 firestorm that wiped out whole neighborhoods in and outside Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley.

To pass, the tax measures need a two-thirds majority.

Gold Ridge Fire District and Occidental Fire District are seeking a $200 annual tax for residential property owners. That would be added to their current longstanding annual fire taxes, putting Gold Ridge homeowners at $265 and Occidental district homeowners at $280.

Graton fire is seeking $250 per residential parcel — the first time the district has gone to voters for the financial aid, said Graton Chief Bill Bullard.

All three are also asking for a commercial parcel tax of $300 a year, plus 14 cents per square foot of building space.

The money would help bridge the staffing gap for the agencies, which rely heavily on volunteers. Like their rural counterparts in other areas of the county, they struggle to fully staff fire engines. Graton and Occidental rely exclusively on volunteers. If their measures pass, they would add their first salaried firefighters.

The three fire chiefs said they don’t believe their tax measures would hinder passage of the far‑larger countywide tax proposal voters could face as soon as March. They said their agencies’ needs are too urgent to wait on an uncertain outcome.

“We want the sales tax to pass but there’s a lot of ‘what ifs.’ We needed to do something in Occidental now,” said Occidental Fire Chief Ron Lunardi.

“I don’t think we’re at odds with the county and don’t think us being successful will deflate their being successful,” said Gold Ridge Chief Shepley Schroth‑Cary.

If the November measures pass, Graton and Occidental would get their first paid firefighters, easing the burden on thinly stretched all‑volunteer crews, the chiefs said. Gold Ridge Fire, already a combination of paid and volunteer firefighters, would hire to get a third firefighter on each engine.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the west county and sits on a county committee overseeing firefighting improvement plans, has endorsed the measures.

“The need is critical,” Hopkins said. “We need to have that backbone of people paid to be there, especially during the workday when a lot of our volunteers are working outside the community.”

The supervisor also said she didn’t see the November and a potential March ballot issues as a conflict. “We don’t know the outcome of the sales tax in the spring. It’s really important to address this locally first.”