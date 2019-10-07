Wood burning stove cause of Occidental house fire

A fire that destroyed two adjacent Occidental homes and severely burned an 85‑year‑old resident last week started from flames getting away from a wood burning stove, Occidental Fire Chief Ron Lunadi said Monday.

Resident Don Hanni was pulled from his burning home last Tuesday evening by his son, Robert Hanni, who lived next door. The flames leveled both of their homes and put the elder Hanni in a Sacramento burn center. The total property loss was estimated at $1.3 million.

Lunardi Monday said an investigation showed the blaze started at or around the wood stove. It appeared the father had started a fire that evening and then went to another room.

“He lit the fire and went to take a bath. We don’t know if he left the (stove) door cracked” or wood was stacked too close nearby or what caused the fire to spread, the fire chief said.

Don Hanni suffered third‑degree burns to his face and hands and second‑degree burns to almost half of his body. He was flown to UC Davis Medical Center. He’s expected to be treated in the burn ward there for about six months, said Lunardi, who spoke to family members who indicated he was showing signs of improvement but faced a long recovery.

