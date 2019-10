Tell us: Share your story of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake

What happened to you during the Loma Prieta earthquake 30 years ago on Oct. 17, 1989? We would like to hear first-hand accounts from those who experienced the quake that interrupted the World Series and was responsible for 63 deaths and more than 3,700 injuries.

Call Press Democrat Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or email guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com.