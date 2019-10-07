Gathering in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square to mark 2-year anniversary of North Bay fires

Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa are inviting residents to a public gathering Tuesday night in Old Courthouse Square to observe the two-year anniversary of the North Bay fires.

The gathering will start at 5 p.m. in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. There will be a moment of silence and a ceremony with local firefighters to honor those whose lives were lost in the fires.

The North Bay fires erupted on the night of Oct. 8, 2017. Forty people died in the region and about 6,200 homes were destroyed, including more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County.

