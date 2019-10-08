Map: Where PG&E outages could happen in the North Bay

More than 260,000 North Bay residents could be without power Wednesday and Thursday because of PG&E's planned outages.

With 30 counties across Northern and Central California potentially impacted, here's how to stay informed:

-Make sure PG&E has your current contact information by going to www.pge.com or calling 1-800-743-5000.

-Get local emergency alerts: Go to SoCoAlert.com or call 866-939-0911, press “0” at the menu and ask the operator for assistance in registering.

-For a closer look at the map, including the ability to zoom in on certain areas, go here.

-Learn how to prepare for power outages by going to www.ready.gov/power-outages.

-For a list of resources to help in planning for disaster go to pressdemocrat.com/prepare.

-To find out if you service may be impacted by the power shut-off, enter your address in the lookup map at www.pge.com.

-To see a map of PG&E geographic zones go to www.pge.com.

The map below shows which PG&E circuits are more likely to be shut down during a planned outage this week.