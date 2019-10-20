Retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office watchdog seeks ballot measure to expand former agency

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 19, 2019, 9:21PM
October 19, 2019

Sonoma County’s former law enforcement watchdog is spearheading a push for a ballot measure that would vastly expand the power and budget of his former office, changes he said the Board of Supervisors has declined to make despite his recommendations. Jerry Threet, who stepped down as the director of the oversight office in February because of health concerns — and others backing the effort — will need to collect upward of 21,000 signatures in the next six months before the measure makes it onto the November 2020 ballot.

If passed, the measure would require the Board of Supervisors to overhaul the ordinance that established the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, which was approved in 2015 under pressure from community activists energized by the 2013 shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy.

The ballot measure would significantly boost how much of the county’s general funds go to the oversight office, which currently has one full time auditor who also serves as the office’s director. It would expand the auditor’s access to investigative files when evaluating complaints of alleged deputy wrongdoing and grant them subpoena power, among other measures.

“Strengthening (the oversight office) is strengthening the Sheriff’s Office,” Threet said of the prospective initiative.

Threet’s effort drew strong opposition from Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, who said the changes, if approved by voters, would alter an ordinance that was carefully crafted by the community group with input from county leaders, the Sheriff’s Office and county lawyers after the Santa Rosa teen’s shooting. He also said components of the proposed measure contradict state law and legal precedent.

“Just because an initiative makes it to the ballot doesn’t guarantee its constitutionality,” Essick said. “If this measure does make it to the ballot, I will most certainly challenge it on constitutional grounds.”

Seeks budget increase

While it’s unclear whether supporters will gather enough signatures to bring the measure to voters, it’s already rekindled tensions between Sonoma County’s largest law enforcement agency and Threet, who recommended several of the ordinance changes included in the prospective measure during a presentation to Sonoma County supervisors in December, his last before retiring from the post.

Supervisors acknowledged issues between the two offices existed and said the topic should be revisited but offered no clear timetable for the discussion during the public board meeting. Threet left the office at the end of February and the new director, former Sonoma County defense attorney Karlene Navarro, stepped in soon after.

“(Those discussions) never happened and we’re approaching a year later,” Threet said of his December presentation. “The evidence isn’t strong that they’re moving on this.”

The effort is backed by a group of community activists seeking to strengthen the law enforcement ombudsman office, including current and former members of the Community Advisory Council, which operates under the independent office.

John Mutz, a former Los Angeles police captain who ran for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s seat against Essick last year also supported the initiative, an Oct. 10 public notice published in The Press Democrat said. Mutz could not be reached for comment by Friday afternoon.

Revisions to the local ordinance include setting the oversight office’s annual budget to 1 percent of the Sheriff’s Office’s, a move Threet said would bring funding closer to nationally recognized best practices. The auditor’s office was granted nearly $550,000 in the county’s 2019-2020 budget, and additional funding for a third full-time employee was approved earlier this month, while the Sheriff’s Office budget was given $184 million for the same period. Sonoma County Board Chairman David Rabbitt has publicly said the oversight office was an ambitious project given Sonoma County’s size.

‘Unfettered access’ to files

In cases in which the auditor decides internal affairs investigators were either biased or not thorough enough, the independent office could choose to launch its own investigation under the revised ordinance, something the auditor is not currently allowed to do, Threet said.

The office’s auditor would also be given “unfettered access” to Sheriff’s Office files when reviewing complaints of deputy wrongdoing, as well as direct access to complainants and witnesses, a document showing the proposed changes to the ordinance shows.

A section of the proposed initiative would grant the auditor subpoena power, mirroring parts of Assembly Bill 1185, statewide legislation introduced in February that would have boosted civilian oversight of county sheriff’s offices. The bill was postponed to next year, Threet said.

“If you’re going to independently assess an investigation and say it’s complete and that it’s fair and objective, you need to be able to see all the evidence,” Threet said.

He said the ability to subpoena records would have been useful when he reviewed a complaint involving allegations a deputy lied to CHP officers about not being on his phone when he crashed with the complainant’s car while on the job.

Sheriff’s Office investigators reviewing the complaint didn’t seek the deputy’s cellphone records until months after the complaint was filed, following several requests from Threet to do so, he said. But by that time the records no longer existed, Threet said.

“That was a key piece of evidence that was just gone,” Threet said. “I kept trying to tell them to get this direct piece of evidence and they didn’t seek it until it was too late.”

Among Essick’s opposition to the ordinance changes was the budget increase for the auditor’s office, which like the Sheriff’s Office competes for money from the county’s general fund, Essick said.

Essick and Threet also disagreed on their interpretations of a relevant 1994 California Supreme Court case that allowed San Diego County voters to create a law enforcement citizen review board with subpoena power. The case further established that county supervisors could not interfere with how the sheriff, an elected official, conducted his or her office’s investigations.

Constitutional disagreement

Essick noted that the ruling applied to one of California’s 14  counties that has its own charter, which gives local officials greater leeway in how they conduct county business. He also pointed to a Sonoma County Counsel report from 2014 that said there was no legal statute that allows county supervisors to transfer subpoena power to a third party in counties that do not have charters, a category that includes Sonoma County.

Threet rejected that analysis, arguing that the ruling established that county officials could transfer subpoena power to law enforcement review boards and that those boards could exist. The issue of whether subpoena power could be transferred in general law counties like Sonoma County, however, was not at question.

“There has not been a case that has reviewed that question and ruled on it,” Threet said.

Rabbitt did not return multiple requests for comment about the oversight office petition. Navarro did not return requests for a phone interview about the petition, but said in an email that she would “take a closer look” at the proposed ordinance changes if Threet and other proponents were able to garner enough signatures.

Elizabeth Cozine, a member of the Community Advisory Council since 2016 who is supporting the petition, noted that if passed, the measure would also change how the members of the community group were chosen, designating the responsibility primarily to the Board of Supervisors. Under the current ordinance, the office’s director makes the appointments.

Overall, Cozine hopes the measure will stabilize the auditor’s office, one she said is currently lacking the necessary financial support to carry out all its missions.

“It sets (the office) on a solid footing and lets the board members know that the community really wants this,” Cozine said. “This creates the financial stability for this office to be strong and robust.”

Threet and others hoping to get the measure on the ballot will now focus their efforts on raising funds and collecting signatures of support, likely through a coalition of volunteers and some paid workers, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

