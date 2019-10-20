Retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office watchdog seeks ballot measure to expand former agency

Sonoma County’s former law enforcement watchdog is spearheading a push for a ballot measure that would vastly expand the power and budget of his former office, changes he said the Board of Supervisors has declined to make despite his recommendations. Jerry Threet, who stepped down as the director of the oversight office in February because of health concerns — and others backing the effort — will need to collect upward of 21,000 signatures in the next six months before the measure makes it onto the November 2020 ballot.

If passed, the measure would require the Board of Supervisors to overhaul the ordinance that established the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, which was approved in 2015 under pressure from community activists energized by the 2013 shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy.

The ballot measure would significantly boost how much of the county’s general funds go to the oversight office, which currently has one full time auditor who also serves as the office’s director. It would expand the auditor’s access to investigative files when evaluating complaints of alleged deputy wrongdoing and grant them subpoena power, among other measures.

“Strengthening (the oversight office) is strengthening the Sheriff’s Office,” Threet said of the prospective initiative.

Threet’s effort drew strong opposition from Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, who said the changes, if approved by voters, would alter an ordinance that was carefully crafted by the community group with input from county leaders, the Sheriff’s Office and county lawyers after the Santa Rosa teen’s shooting. He also said components of the proposed measure contradict state law and legal precedent.

“Just because an initiative makes it to the ballot doesn’t guarantee its constitutionality,” Essick said. “If this measure does make it to the ballot, I will most certainly challenge it on constitutional grounds.”

Seeks budget increase

While it’s unclear whether supporters will gather enough signatures to bring the measure to voters, it’s already rekindled tensions between Sonoma County’s largest law enforcement agency and Threet, who recommended several of the ordinance changes included in the prospective measure during a presentation to Sonoma County supervisors in December, his last before retiring from the post.

Supervisors acknowledged issues between the two offices existed and said the topic should be revisited but offered no clear timetable for the discussion during the public board meeting. Threet left the office at the end of February and the new director, former Sonoma County defense attorney Karlene Navarro, stepped in soon after.

“(Those discussions) never happened and we’re approaching a year later,” Threet said of his December presentation. “The evidence isn’t strong that they’re moving on this.”

The effort is backed by a group of community activists seeking to strengthen the law enforcement ombudsman office, including current and former members of the Community Advisory Council, which operates under the independent office.

John Mutz, a former Los Angeles police captain who ran for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s seat against Essick last year also supported the initiative, an Oct. 10 public notice published in The Press Democrat said. Mutz could not be reached for comment by Friday afternoon.

Revisions to the local ordinance include setting the oversight office’s annual budget to 1 percent of the Sheriff’s Office’s, a move Threet said would bring funding closer to nationally recognized best practices. The auditor’s office was granted nearly $550,000 in the county’s 2019-2020 budget, and additional funding for a third full-time employee was approved earlier this month, while the Sheriff’s Office budget was given $184 million for the same period. Sonoma County Board Chairman David Rabbitt has publicly said the oversight office was an ambitious project given Sonoma County’s size.