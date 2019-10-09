PG&E to open 2nd resource center in Sonoma County Thursday

Thousands of North Bay residents and workers were contending with no power Wednesday, just a portion of hundreds of thousands of PG&E’s customers caught in its unprecedented electricity shut‑off in the face of severe weather expected tonight heightening risks of wildfires.

In Sonoma County nearly 70,000 customers were without power from roughly 50 planned outages. In Santa Rosa, 26,431 customers were affected, PG&E officials said.

One of the hardest‑hit areas is the Sonoma Valley, where outages left nearly 16,000 customers in the dark. In Petaluma, seven outages affected 4,459 customers.

A Santa Rosa fire official reported an uptick in automobile crashes as drivers struggle to navigate intersections with no working traffic lights.

“We’ve spent the last several days preparing and messaging communities on potential impacts. Now we’re reacting to what unfolds throughout the day based on the loss of power,” said Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal for Santa Rosa Fire.

4:55 p.m.

Numerous Sonoma County schools planned to be closed Thursday, with the outage expected to continue into the weekend in some areas. PG&E has said it will work to restore power after the winds die down but has noted that it may take up to five days to restore power in some areas.

Class has been canceled at several Santa Rosa City Schools campuses: Maria Carillo High School, Rincon Valley Middle School, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School, Santa Rosa Middle School, Hidden Valley Elementary School, Proctor Terrace Elementary School and Lewis Education Center.

Kenilworth Junior High in Petaluma, Riebli Elementary School in the Mark West Union School District, Rincon Valley Charter School and the Austin Creek, Sequoia, Whited, Binkley and Madrone elementary schools in the Rincon Valley School District also planned to be closed, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The Alexander Valley, Cloverdale Unified, Geyserville Unified, Kashia, and West Side Union school districts also planned to be closed. The Waugh School District is closed for non-student days, with teacher conferences still running, according to the Office of Education.

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District plans to be closed through Friday.

4:30 p.m.

Residents in need of a power supply to charge their phones or laptops, plug in medical equipment or take a break from outage life will have an increasing number of options come Thursday, as the shutdown continues, Sonoma County spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said.

In addition to a community resource center already open at the Veterans Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Street in Santa Rosa, PG&E will open a second location at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma, at 17000 Arnold Dr.

Both are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A community charging station also will be open at the Veterans Memorial Building in Sonoma on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The building is located at 126 First Street West.

In Rohnert Park, the city’s Burton Street Recreation Center will host a community resource center from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday. It is located at 7421 Burton Ave.

3:50 p.m.

The City of Santa Rosa reported numerous outage-related automobile crashes Wednesday, as some drivers struggled to navigate intersections with no working traffic lights. There have been 11 collisions since midnight, 10 of which occurred at intersections with no working traffic lights, said city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens.