Pleasanton Police Department Facebook post about PG&E outages goes viral

A Pleasanton Police Department Facebook post went viral on Tuesday for its commentary about the PG&E planned power outages.

The post featured a map of the entire state covered in red scribbles with the caption, "PG&E says prepare for power shutdowns in select areas of California marked in red." It also included comical tips for surviving the shutdown.

"However, keep in mind, should your teen’s phone run out of battery it could be a good thing," the post read. "Watching them go through Tik-Tok or Instagram withdrawals could be good entertainment. Heck, it could even put them dangerously close to having to read a book by flashlight or doing something creative."

The post was shared 31,000 times in less than 24 hours.