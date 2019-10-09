More school closures planned day after 34,000 students missed classes because of PG&E outages in Sonoma County

Numerous school districts closed across Sonoma County on Wednesday because of PG&E’s power shut-off, leaving an estimated 34,000 students out of school for an uncertain amount of time. Additionally, the campuses of Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College were both closed.

See the list below for what we know so far about which schools will close or reopen Thursday and Friday.

Santa Rosa City Schools: Maria Carillo High School, Rincon Valley Middle School, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School, Santa Rosa Middle School, Hidden Valley Elementary School, Proctor Terrace Elementary School and Lewis Education Center: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Rincon Valley School District: Austin Creek Elementary School, Sequoia Elementary School, Rincon Valley Charter School, Whited Elementary School, Binkley Elementary School and Madrone Elementary School: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Sonoma State University: Closed through Friday, Oct. 11.

Santa Rosa Junior College: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Alexander Valley School District: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Bellevue Union School District’s Kawana Springs Elementary School: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Petaluma City Schools’ Kenilworth Junior High: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Bennett Valley Union School District, Cloverdale Unified School District, Kashia School District, Geyserville Unified School District: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Old Adobe Union District’s Sonoma Mountain and Old Adobe Charter Schools: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Pivot Charter School North Bay: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Mark West Union School District’s Riebli Elementary School: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Sonoma Valley Unified School District: Closed through Friday, Oct. 11.

Waugh School District: Closed for non-student days Thursday, Oct. 10.

Sonoma County Office of Education: Petaluma Transition Program closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

West Side Union School District: Closed Thursday, Oct. 10.

Parents are encouraged to go to their school or district website for the latest information.