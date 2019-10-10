Firefighters extinguish small fence, brush fire at northwest Santa Rosa residence within minutes

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 10, 2019, 12:27AM

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire that burned part of a fence and nearby brush on a residential property in northwest Santa Rosa.

Authorities received reports of a fire of a fence on fire at Heidi Place and West Steele Lane, near Coddingtown Mall, at 9:11 p.m., a Redcom dispatcher said. The fire spread to some nearby brush, but Santa Rosa firefighters extinguished the blaze in just a few minutes.

There were no reported injuries or structures damaged by the small fire, the dispatcher said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Staff Writer Chantelle Lee

