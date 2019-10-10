North Bay hills see strong winds early Thursday as Sonoma County begins second day of PG&E outages

NASHELLY CHAVEZ AND WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 10, 2019, 9:05AM
To see a map of PG&E outages in the North Bay, go here

To see a map of current winds in the North Bay, go here

Sonoma County firefighters witnessed no major fire activity Wednesday night into Thursday morning, when powerful gusts rolled through the North Bay hills on the second day of an unprecedented planned power shut-off by PG&E across Northern and Central California, fire and weather officials reported.

The most powerful winds were reported at Mount St. Helena, where National Weather Service meteorologists recorded gusts of 77 mph at about 4 a.m., said Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist with the agency. Other high elevation areas between 1,000 and 3,000 feet saw gusts ranging from 30 mph to 50 mph, while the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport saw peak gusts of 32 mph, though those strong winds were more sporadic, Tangen said.

“Not all valley locations saw gusts up to 30 (mph), so it was kind of hit or miss as to which gusts made it down to the valley floor,” he said.

PG&E initiated a power shut-offs across its territory to reduce the risk of its power lines sparking wildfires.

Roughly 66,000 Sonoma County customers, or more than 200,000 people, were impacted by the outage. Statewide, about 700,000 PG&E customers in 34 California counties were affected by the shutdown.

11:10 a.m.

A top PG&E official on Thursday defended the planned outages that have continued to affect about 600,000 customer accounts in Northern and Central California, including about 200,000 Sonoma County residents.

“We faced a choice between hardship or safety, and we chose safety. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and the hardship, but we stand by the decision because the safety of our customers and communities must come first,” Michael Lewis, senior vice president of electric operations said in a statement.

PG&E has begun inspection of its grid in some areas to allow for the restoration of electricity in parts of its coverage area, according to the utility’s statement. Power has been restored to about 126,000 customer accounts, but the utility has not provided specific details about where it planned to restore power Thursday.

More than 6,300 personnel and 45 helicopters are engaged in the effort to restore power, the company said.

The last of the planned outages was carried out Thursday morning in Kern County, affecting about 4,000 customers.

No fires related to PG&E equipment were reported in the outage zones, the company said.

10:25 a.m.

Marybel Batjer, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates investor-owned utilities including PG&E, blasted the company’s handling of the shut-off as “absolutely unacceptable” at the CPUC’s monthly voting meeting Thursday morning in San Francisco.

“The impacts to individual communities, the individual people, the commerce of the state and the safety of our people has been less than exemplary,” Batjer said, adding, “We cannot it accept it as the new normal, and we won’t.”

9:40 a.m.

PG&E opened a second Sonoma County community resource center Thursday at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma. That location and one at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, which launched Wednesday, opened at 8 a.m. Thursday and will remain open until 6 p.m., the utility said. Bottled water, phone charging stations and restrooms are available, according to PG&E.

9:30 a.m.

Crews have already begun safety patrols in Humboldt County and plans fan out to inspect thousands more miles of affected lines around noon Thursday, weather permitting, according to PG&E.

These patrols, bolstered by 6,300 on-the-ground personnel and 45 helicopters, will check for damage to electric infrastructure. They are necessary for re-energization and only will be conducted during the daytime.

PG&E has said it hopes to restore power in some areas in 24 to 48 hours. However, officials have acknowledged that it make take up to five days to fully restore power to all customers affected by the planned outage.

50,000 customers in the Sierra Foothills already have seen their lights come back on, and 60,000 to 80,000 customers could see their power return Thursday morning, the utility said late Wednesday in a news release.

PG&E could not immediately provide specific details Thursday on when the power would be restored in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties; how long restoration would take in densely populated areas; or when it would announce any delay to its re-energization attempts.

PG&E’s online forecast continues to list an elevated possibility of a shut-off in the North Bay through Friday.

9:15 a.m.

Countywide strike teams and a task force in place for the red flag warning in the North Bay hills patrolled fire-prone areas overnight, though no significant fire activity broke out, said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine. Wind-related calls were minor, such as fallen tree branches, he said.

The strike teams, which augment the county’s firefighting services, will remain in tact until 8 a.m. Friday morning, though that timeline is flexible, Heine said.

“It won’t be shortened,” Heine said. “It could be extended based on weather conditions.”

Winds began to calm early Thursday and will continue to weaken throughout the day, Tangen said. The red flag warning is set to expire by 5 p.m., though humidity levels will stay low, dipping to 10 percent or less this afternoon, added. “That’s extremely dry,” Tangen said. “Almost all the moisture in the air will be removed at that point.”

Tens of thousands of Sonoma County residents remained without power Thursday morning, a day after PG&E initiated the unprecedented power shut off to reduce the risk of its power lines sparking a wildfire.

Staff Writer Kevin Fixler contributed reporting. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com.

