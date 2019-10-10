North Bay hills see strong winds early Thursday as Sonoma County begins second day of PG&E outages

Sonoma County firefighters witnessed no major fire activity Wednesday night into Thursday morning, when powerful gusts rolled through the North Bay hills on the second day of an unprecedented planned power shut-off by PG&E across Northern and Central California, fire and weather officials reported.

The most powerful winds were reported at Mount St. Helena, where National Weather Service meteorologists recorded gusts of 77 mph at about 4 a.m., said Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist with the agency. Other high elevation areas between 1,000 and 3,000 feet saw gusts ranging from 30 mph to 50 mph, while the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport saw peak gusts of 32 mph, though those strong winds were more sporadic, Tangen said.

“Not all valley locations saw gusts up to 30 (mph), so it was kind of hit or miss as to which gusts made it down to the valley floor,” he said.

PG&E initiated a power shut-offs across its territory to reduce the risk of its power lines sparking wildfires.

Roughly 66,000 Sonoma County customers, or more than 200,000 people, were impacted by the outage. Statewide, about 700,000 PG&E customers in 34 California counties were affected by the shutdown.

11:10 a.m.

A top PG&E official on Thursday defended the planned outages that have continued to affect about 600,000 customer accounts in Northern and Central California, including about 200,000 Sonoma County residents.

“We faced a choice between hardship or safety, and we chose safety. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and the hardship, but we stand by the decision because the safety of our customers and communities must come first,” Michael Lewis, senior vice president of electric operations said in a statement.

PG&E has begun inspection of its grid in some areas to allow for the restoration of electricity in parts of its coverage area, according to the utility’s statement. Power has been restored to about 126,000 customer accounts, but the utility has not provided specific details about where it planned to restore power Thursday.

More than 6,300 personnel and 45 helicopters are engaged in the effort to restore power, the company said.

The last of the planned outages was carried out Thursday morning in Kern County, affecting about 4,000 customers.

No fires related to PG&E equipment were reported in the outage zones, the company said.

10:25 a.m.

Marybel Batjer, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates investor-owned utilities including PG&E, blasted the company’s handling of the shut-off as “absolutely unacceptable” at the CPUC’s monthly voting meeting Thursday morning in San Francisco.

“The impacts to individual communities, the individual people, the commerce of the state and the safety of our people has been less than exemplary,” Batjer said, adding, “We cannot it accept it as the new normal, and we won’t.”

9:40 a.m.

PG&E opened a second Sonoma County community resource center Thursday at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma. That location and one at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, which launched Wednesday, opened at 8 a.m. Thursday and will remain open until 6 p.m., the utility said. Bottled water, phone charging stations and restrooms are available, according to PG&E.

9:30 a.m.