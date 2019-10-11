Bodega church featured in 'The Birds' gets a makeover

The historic Saint Teresa of Avila Church in Bodega got a fresh coat of paint this week.

The landmark Roman Catholic Church, standing 85 feet tall, was painted by Coy Brown Painting. The same contractor helped replace the cross a year ago, and eight years ago gave the church its last paint job.

The church was originally dedicated in 1861, and is known as the subject of the 1953 Ansel Adams photo “Church and Road.” It was featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film “The Birds,” along with a schoolhouse next door.

Tourists regularly flock to town to photograph the church, which is believed to be the oldest in continuous use in Sonoma County.