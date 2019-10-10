PG&E inspecting lines in first step of power restoration in Northern California

To see a map of current winds in the North Bay, go here

To see a map of PG&E outages in the North Bay, go here

PG&E has begun to restore power to about 600,000 customers in Northern California — including 66,000 Sonoma County customers — affected by the utility’s intentional blackout to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The restoration process will ramp up Thursday afternoon and continue over the next several days.

The utility has started to inspect nearly 27,000 miles of power lines, as well as utility poles and towers, though how long it will take to perform this work is unclear. Thousands of workers are looking for problems such as wind-downed lines as part of the inspections, which are necessary before PG&E can restore electricity to customers who lost power Wednesday.

Although PG&E began inspecting lines in parts of its service area, that work has not begun in the Bay Area late Thursday morning.

“Visual inspections are necessary since circuit breakers, reclosing devices and fuses that are typically used to help detect any potential damage from a weather event like a winter storm are also de-energized during a (shut-off) for safety reasons,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. “Some locations require workers to travel on narrow access roads. In locations with no vehicle access, crews might need to hike in remote and mountainous areas to inspect equipment.”

PG&E can’t just flip a switch to turn power back on. If wind knocked a tree onto a line, and PG&E suddenly restores power to that line, the damaged line may spark a fire. That’s exactly what the utility company hopes to avoid, as PG&E faces about $30 billion in liabilities for 2017 and 2018 wildfires linked to its equipment and as the state’s largest utility works through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

PG&E said it had received “many preliminary reports of vegetation-related damage” to power equipment in outage areas. When crews find damage, they’ll try to isolate the affected part of the system and repair it “as quickly as possible,” Contreras said.

No fires have been reported related to PG&E equipment in the shut-off area, which included 34 counties in Northern and Central California including parts of Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties, the utility said.

Visual line inspection work, conducted by thousands of field workers and 45 helicopters, can only occur during the daylight hours. This work already has begun in Humboldt County, and 126,000 PG&E customers have had their power restored as of 10 a.m.

PG&E is “working towards the ability to be able to prioritize” restoring power to critical infrastructure such as water systems, transit lines, hospitals, Contreras said.

Four of Santa Rosa’s 10 fire stations — in Oakmont and on Calistoga, Parker Hill and Lewis roads — have lost power and are working on backup generators, city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said.

Nine of the city’s 21 water pump stations and five of its 17 sewer lift stations were affected and also are relying on generators, she said. All but one is using a stationary generator, with the outlier relying on a mobile generator. The city is coordinating fuel deliveries for generators every 24 hours, Mertens said.

The time it takes to restore power in Santa Rosa will depend on the weather, and the “wild card” is the extent of damage PG&E’s inspection crews find, said Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal for Santa Rosa. He said the city did not see winds as strong as feared or as fast as they were when the Tubbs fire roared through the Santa Rosa area two years ago.

“In 2017, we had trees and power lines going down left and right,” Lowenthal said. “Obviously, that did not happen here locally” this week.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports