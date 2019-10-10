Southern California mobile home community ablaze

SONOMA — The Latest on power outages in California (all times local):

4 p.m.

A Southern California mobile home community is burning as strong Santa Ana winds sweep the region.

The fire erupted in the Calimesa area of Riverside County Thursday as the powerful, dry winds brought critical fire weather conditions to a wide area of Southern California.

The area was not listed among the latest communities where Southern California Edison has cut power in an effort to prevent wildfires caused by windblown wires.

A KABC-TV helicopter is showing homes burning or destroyed in Calimesa as wind blows huge columns of dark smoke along the ground. A middle school is nearby.

The fire is one of several that have broken out since the winds developed early in the day.

The cause of the fire is not known.

2:25 p.m.

Firefighters have contained a blaze in a Southern California city that was fanned by high winds as two of the state's utilities shut off power to residents as a precaution so their equipment won't spark wildfires

The fire started at noon 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says one home was badly damaged and that there was exterior damage to another home.

Battalion Chief Mike McClintock says the wind drove the fire through backyards for about a quarter-mile (0.4 kilometer).

Southern California Edison began shutting off power to thousands of customers around midday to try to prevent fires.

Fontana was among areas where power was turned. It was not immediately clear whether that outage included the location where the fire broke out.

In Northern California, a fire burning in the San Bruno mountains south of San Francisco was 60 percent contained.

___

12:55 p.m.

A fire has erupted in a Southern California city as strong Santa Ana winds buffet the region.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the fire erupted in Fontana early Thursday afternoon.

Officials say one home is burning and others are threatened.

The fire broke out as the Southern California Edison utility turned off power for customers in an attempt to prevent electrical equipment from starting wildfires. It is not clear whether the power was out in the area of Fontana where the fire started.

The department says firefighters are trying to protect buildings and that heavy winds are hampering their progress.

The Sheriff's Department says evacuations are underway in the area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles but did not say how many people are evacuating.

___

12:45 p.m.

The Southern California Edison utility has shut off power for about 12,000 people as strong Santa Ana winds sweep parts of the Southern California and raise the risk of wildfires.

The outages late Thursday morning follow similar intentional blackouts for about 1.5 million Pacific Gas & Electric customers in northern and central California as that utility tries to prevent its equipment from starting wildfires.

The affected areas for Southern California Edison include communities north of Los Angeles, east along the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains and to the northwest in Ventura County.

Southern California Edison is considering further power cuts to nearly 174,000 customers. Experts say there are between two and three people for each electrical customer.

The National Weather Service is reporting wind gusts topping 50 mph (80 kph) in some areas.