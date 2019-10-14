Petaluma city hall lawn Sunday hosts first community festival dubbed Live on the Lawn

Healdsburg and Sonoma both have plazas. Windsor built a town green and Santa Rosa now has a reunified downtown square.

Although there are plenty of events and activities in Petaluma, the residents have not had that one signature public green space where they can congregate, celebrate and connect with each other. The annual Butter & Egg Days Parade is held in the city’s historic downtown district, and the city for many years has hosted the biggest Veterans Day Parade in the North Bay. And Lucchesi Park on the east side has been a gathering place for political events.

On Sunday, the city attempted to give west side residents their due with its first Live on the Lawn event held just outside city hall. The three-hour festival featured two musical acts, food trucks, a face-painting booth and an inflatable moon bounce.

“The idea behind it is a free, family friendly event and bring to good vibes to Petaluma City Hall,” said Kevin Hays, a recreation coordinator for the City of Petaluma. “We’re anxious to see what the turnout will be and it might turn into a series in the spring time.”

The lawn outside city hall in recent years has not been put to much public use other than youth soccer games. City staff thought the event could help build community engagement similar to what other cities have done with their own green space, Hays said.

“We’re really trying to engage the community in what does Petaluma want to see coming to their town? What do you want to see in your parks?” he said.

Clint Gilbert said he ventured over since he just lives a half block from city hall and heard the music. As he cradled a shaved ice that he bought from a food truck, Gilbert said he thought the event was a great idea as he noted that he “didn’t have to worry about getting a parking spot.”

“We go to the Healdsburg concerts and thinking why doesn’t Petlauma do this?” Gilbert said.

The jazz band for Petaluma High School and a bluegrass outfit, Fog Holler, performed for the crowd. Most visitors were stationed along the perimeter of the lawn given the nearby trees provided needed shade from the afternoon sun.

“I think it’s great. I love public events like this,” said Casey Holmberg, who plays banjo in Fog Holler. He said during the sound-check session earlier in the day that residents were coming up to the band and said they would come back later to listen.

“My earliest memories of getting involved in music was having community spaces, such as public spaces like this,” Holmberg said.

