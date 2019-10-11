Petaluma man arrested on suspicion of DUI, grabbing officer’s throat

A Petaluma man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday night on DUI and battery allegations after police said he grabbed an officer’s throat and threatened to kill him.

Petaluma police responded about 8 p.m. to a vehicle collision in the area of Casa Grande Road and Henry Way, where they encountered Joshua Ghiotto, 26. Police said he showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Officers learned that Ghiotto had collided with a parked white Chevy truck on Casa Grande Road, causing his silver Jeep to flip on its side, police said. A resident in the area had to help Ghiotto from his car.

Ghiotto was uncooperative with the officers, refusing to answer any questions or take a sobriety test, police said. Ghiotto tried to run away and became combative when officers tried to place him into handcuffs. During the struggle, Ghiotto grabbed an officer’s throat and threatened to kill him, police said.

He was taken into custody and transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital for a blood alcohol test.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail but was no longer in custody as of Friday afternoon.

