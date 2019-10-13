Chris Smith: The wedding was nigh, but Sonoma Mission Inn was in the dark

This past Wednesday, a bride-to-be in Philadelphia learned that the power was off at the elegant Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, where she was to be wed just three days from then. And no one could say when PG&E would turn it back on.

This surely was not the woman’s happiest moment.

Staffers at the landmark Sonoma Valley hotel and spa who’d been planning the Saturday rehearsal dinner, wedding ceremony and reception for about 150 might have thrown up their hands and run off screaming.

Instead, they acted. They phoned and explained the situation to counterparts at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

And quickly, all the arrangements for the wedding that could not be assured to happen at the Sonoma Mission Inn — where power returned Thursday — were transferred to its sister hotel on Nob Hill.

The word is that the bride is smiling.

…

HOW MANY WOMEN serve today as mayors of Sonoma County cities? Five, more than ever before.

To celebrate, Wine Country Young Democrats on Monday will host a free panel discussion involving three of the five: Amy Harrington of Sonoma, Neysa Hinton of Sebastopol and Melanie Bagby of Cloverdale.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the conversation starts at 6:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Lewis Education Center on Lomitas Avenue.

…

NOT ALL MUSIC performed in a church is necessarily church music.

Some may recall that in the 1960s, some churches historically resistant to allowing jazz musicians play in sanctuaries eased up. Duke Ellington, John Coltrane and Vince Guaraldi were key to the “Jazz Church” movement.

On Sunday, Oct. 13,the domed, landmark Sebastopol Methodist Church will play tribute to the phenomenon with an afternoon concert that frees up the musicians to play whatever they choose.

Expect from the dozen or so artists selections from Coltrane, Linda Ronstadt, Bach, Jackson Browne, Leonard Cohen and others.

The Harvest of Music beneath the church’s dome is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

…

TAYLOR TARANTINO danced in ArtQuest at Santa Rosa High School. Well!

So well that in 2014 fellow Panthers voted her the school’s Best Female Dancer.

It appears that over the past five years Taylor has gotten even better.

She’s just joined the L.A. Clippers Spirit dance team.

…

A BLOOD FEUD has returned between Taylor’s alma mater and a crosstown rival. And this contest could well save lives.

This is the blood drive pitting alumni and friends of Santa Rosa High against those of Montgomery High.

Anyone can choose a side — or not — and arrange to donate, ASAP, a pint of the good stuff at Vitalant, the blood bank on Santa Rosa’s Industrial Drive.

Co-organizer Mike Grace, a champion of Santa Rosa, urges his people, “You can save a life and you can show you still have that Panther Pride.”

Viking and regular donor Mike Francis rallies Montgomery loyalists to “roll up our sleeves and prove to the Panthers that we can dominate in blood donations.”

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.