With the power coming back on, Art Trails will shine this weekend

At the darkest point of the PG&E electrical blackout, nearly a third of the Sonoma County artists intent on opening their homes and galleries to the public this weekend were powerless.

But the grid is alive again, and the 35th year of Sonoma County Art Trails is on.

About 140 artists throughout the county will open their homes or studios to visitors Saturday and Sunday, and again next weekend. Signs are up directing art lovers to the participating locations.

There’s more information on the event and the artists at sonomacountyarttrails.org.