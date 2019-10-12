With the power coming back on, Art Trails will shine this weekend

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 11, 2019, 6:31PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

At the darkest point of the PG&E electrical blackout, nearly a third of the Sonoma County artists intent on opening their homes and galleries to the public this weekend were powerless.

But the grid is alive again, and the 35th year of Sonoma County Art Trails is on.

About 140 artists throughout the county will open their homes or studios to visitors Saturday and Sunday, and again next weekend. Signs are up directing art lovers to the participating locations.

There’s more information on the event and the artists at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine