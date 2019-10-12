Wildfire that prompted evacuation warnings in Mendocino County now contained

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 11, 2019, 8:05PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

A brush fire that sparked near Hopland on Thursday evening prompted officials to issue an evacuation warning before firefighters contained the blaze to 1½ acres.

Authorities received the first report of a fire on Feliza Creek Road at 6:02 p.m., said Cal Fire Captain Jim Horton. At 6:30 p.m., the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office advised residents in the area to be prepared to evacuate immediately.

Firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the blaze within about an hour, Horton said, and the Sheriff’s Office canceled the evacuation warning shortly after.

Horton said a structure was involved in the fire, but he wasn’t sure to what extent it was damaged.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

