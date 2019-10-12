Hopland fire contained to 2.3 acres Friday night

A vegetation fire broke out at 3800 Feliz Creek Road northwest of Hopland at 6 p.m. Friday, causing the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office to issue an evacuation warning, which was cancelled after crews contained the fire to 2.3 acres by 7 p.m.

“A few hoophouses and one outbuilding was destroyed in the fire,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Schlafer, who responded to the fire. “The Mendocino Sheriff responded in the event we needed evacuation, but it was not necessary.”

The Feliz Creek Road area is densely populated but remote, with quite a few homes and vineyards, he said. The fire broke out on flat terrain with lots of dry grass bordered by Feliz Creek on the southern end.

“There was a little bit of wind, but the most troubling part was the humidity was 10 percent,” Schlafer said. “That’s pretty conducive to spot fires all over the place.”

Cal Fire sent an air attack plane, helicopter, plus two air tankers, plus a bulldozer and hand crews. Hopland Fire sent a chief officer, two engines and a water tender, while Ukiah Valley and Anderson Valley fire departments each sent one engine.

Crews were still mopping up the fire overnight and on Sunday morning, Schlafer said. The cause is still under investigation.