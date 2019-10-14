Elizabeth Warren putting Facebook to test with intentionally false political ad

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren is playing a game of dare with Facebook.

The Democratic presidential candidate bought a political ad on the social network this past week that purposefully includes false claims about Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, and President Donald Trump to goad the social network to remove misinformation in political ads ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The ad, placed on Facebook beginning Thursday, starts with Warren announcing “Breaking news.” The ad then goes on to say that Facebook and Zuckerberg are backing the reelection of Trump. Neither Zuckerberg nor the Silicon Valley company has announced their support of a candidate.

“You’re probably shocked, and you might be thinking ‘how could this possibly be true?’ Well, it’s not,” Warren said in the ad.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, said she had deliberately made an ad with lies because Facebook had previously allowed politicians to place ads with false claims. “We decided to see just how far it goes,” Warren wrote, calling Facebook a “disinformation-for-profit machine” and adding that Zuckerberg should be held accountable.

Warren’s actions follow a brouhaha over Facebook and political ads in recent weeks. Trump’s campaign recently bought ads across social media that accused another Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, of corruption in Ukraine. That ad, viewed more than 5 million times on Facebook, falsely said that Biden offered $1 billion to Ukrainian officials to remove a prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation of a company associated with Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

This past week, the Biden campaign demanded that Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take down the ad. Facebook refused, telling the Biden campaign that it would keep the Trump ad up because of its belief that statements by politicians add to important discourse and are newsworthy, even if they are false. Twitter and YouTube have also kept the ad online.

Warren’s false ad on Facebook is now set to escalate her growing feud with the world’s biggest social network.

Warren has turned into a vocal critic of tech companies and their power. She has called for behemoths like Facebook and Google to be broken up. In a leaked audio recording published this month of a meeting that Zuckerberg had with Facebook employees, he was heard saying that Facebook would sue if Warren were to enact the breakup plan as president. In response, Warren doubled down, saying that America needed to “fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy.”

“Facebook believes political speech should be protected,” a spokesman for Facebook said on Saturday.