New law opens protected stretch of coast north of Santa Barbara to public

ROSANNA XIA
LOS ANGELES TIMES
October 12, 2019, 9:23PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law this week a bill designed to open the exclusive beaches at Hollister Ranch — a significant move forward under his administration on an issue that has stalled for decades in the face of powerful landowners.

Newsom had not indicated whether he would sign the legislation, Assembly Bill 1680, which is tougher than a similar measure vetoed last year by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. This year’s bill sailed out of the Legislature last month, followed by declarations of support from the lieutenant governor, the state’s attorney general and controller, as well as a number of state agencies and environmental groups.

Ranch owners and their lobbyists also made their case in recent weeks to the governor and in editorials, calling the legislation unnecessary and hinting at more fighting and lawsuits.

In a statement to The Times, Newsom made clear his position on beach access for all.

“As Californians, respect and reverence for our beaches is in our DNA, so much so that we enshrined public beach access into our state constitution,” he said. “I’ve long fought to protect these public treasures for future generations and to ensure any person can experience their beauty. That won’t change now that I’m governor.”

The law declares that the public must be allowed to enter the ranch by land and access some of its 8.5 miles of shoreline by April 2022. Further access would be phased in under a comprehensive plan to be developed in the next two years.

It is also now a crime, punishable by tens of thousands of dollars in fines, for any action by a person or group “to impede, delay, or otherwise obstruct the implementation of” public access to these coveted beaches and surf breaks in Santa Barbara County.

Assemblywoman Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), who wrote the bill, said the legislation comes after almost 40 years of efforts to open this stretch of coastline to the public.

“No matter your ZIP Code, all Californians deserve a chance to enjoy our public parks and beaches,” she said. “Hollister Ranch is no exception.”

Opening the beaches to the public now lies in the details. Ranch owners have long contended that this pristine stretch of coast has benefited from their private stewardship. Many worry what unfettered access, unmanaged trash and extra foot traffic could do to their years of work protecting the land.

Sam Schuchat, executive director of the California State Coastal Conservancy, said that the state agencies designing and implementing the access plan will do it in a way that “responsibly and safely introduces public access to this special part of the coast.”

In an agreement signed this year, the conservancy, the California Coastal Commission, the State Lands Commission and California State Parks even pledged to work efficiently to expand and enhance “meaningful, safe, environmentally sustainable and operationally feasible public access to and along the coast at the ranch.”

Efforts are already underway and have so far been collaborative - even with the ranch, officials said.

In July, about 20 officials from all four agencies, as well as Santa Barbara County, met with the Hollister Ranch Owners Assn. and toured the shoreline - yet another milestone in a standoff that in past decades had blocked state agencies from even entering the ranch.

They walked along the beaches and viewed picnic areas, restrooms, pathways and parking areas that have been used by owners and guests for years.

Surveyors from the State Lands Commission have also been allowed in to map the public beaches for the first time. And a consultant was recently hired to work on engaging the public as the state develops the access program.

The legislation specifies that the ranch must continue to grant access to state officials as they work on the public access plan.

Monte Ward, president of the Hollister Ranch Owners Assn., which represents the more than 1,000 people who own a share of the ranch today, said the new legislation risks more conflict and litigation. He said the ranch has been cooperating with state officials on recent initiatives but this bill might derail these good faith efforts.

“We are disappointed in the governor’s decision. As we indicated in our letter to the governor requesting a veto, we believe the courts will conclude that AB 1680 is unconstitutional,” Ward said. “As a practical matter, we believe the legislation will prove to be an impediment to the current collaborative efforts and the state’s desire to enhance public access to the beaches at Hollister Ranch.”

Jack Ainsworth, executive director of the coastal commission, said that “for our part, we will continue with this collaborative process that’s already begun and we hope all stakeholders will do likewise.”

“But if not,” he said, “this bill provides some important guardrails.”

Development fees, which were subject to public scrutiny and controversy last year, have also been raised from $5,000 to $33,000 for ranch owners under the new law. This money will all go into a fund dedicated to providing public access at the ranch.

The new law also instructs the Coastal Conservancy and States Lands Commission — which has legal authority to pursue eminent domain and land exchanges or negotiate boundary lines — to use their full authority to obtain public access “as expeditiously as possible.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine