New law opens protected stretch of coast north of Santa Barbara to public

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law this week a bill designed to open the exclusive beaches at Hollister Ranch — a significant move forward under his administration on an issue that has stalled for decades in the face of powerful landowners.

Newsom had not indicated whether he would sign the legislation, Assembly Bill 1680, which is tougher than a similar measure vetoed last year by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. This year’s bill sailed out of the Legislature last month, followed by declarations of support from the lieutenant governor, the state’s attorney general and controller, as well as a number of state agencies and environmental groups.

Ranch owners and their lobbyists also made their case in recent weeks to the governor and in editorials, calling the legislation unnecessary and hinting at more fighting and lawsuits.

In a statement to The Times, Newsom made clear his position on beach access for all.

“As Californians, respect and reverence for our beaches is in our DNA, so much so that we enshrined public beach access into our state constitution,” he said. “I’ve long fought to protect these public treasures for future generations and to ensure any person can experience their beauty. That won’t change now that I’m governor.”

The law declares that the public must be allowed to enter the ranch by land and access some of its 8.5 miles of shoreline by April 2022. Further access would be phased in under a comprehensive plan to be developed in the next two years.

It is also now a crime, punishable by tens of thousands of dollars in fines, for any action by a person or group “to impede, delay, or otherwise obstruct the implementation of” public access to these coveted beaches and surf breaks in Santa Barbara County.

Assemblywoman Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), who wrote the bill, said the legislation comes after almost 40 years of efforts to open this stretch of coastline to the public.

“No matter your ZIP Code, all Californians deserve a chance to enjoy our public parks and beaches,” she said. “Hollister Ranch is no exception.”

Opening the beaches to the public now lies in the details. Ranch owners have long contended that this pristine stretch of coast has benefited from their private stewardship. Many worry what unfettered access, unmanaged trash and extra foot traffic could do to their years of work protecting the land.

Sam Schuchat, executive director of the California State Coastal Conservancy, said that the state agencies designing and implementing the access plan will do it in a way that “responsibly and safely introduces public access to this special part of the coast.”

In an agreement signed this year, the conservancy, the California Coastal Commission, the State Lands Commission and California State Parks even pledged to work efficiently to expand and enhance “meaningful, safe, environmentally sustainable and operationally feasible public access to and along the coast at the ranch.”

Efforts are already underway and have so far been collaborative - even with the ranch, officials said.

In July, about 20 officials from all four agencies, as well as Santa Barbara County, met with the Hollister Ranch Owners Assn. and toured the shoreline - yet another milestone in a standoff that in past decades had blocked state agencies from even entering the ranch.