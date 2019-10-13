Santa Rosa man jailed after fight with police officer

A 54-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested after an intense physical fight with police officers in which the suspect suffered a minor fracture in his face and an officer was injured, police said.

John Mastromoro, who is homeless, was threatening and combative when an officer contacted him outside a closed McDonald’s at Fulton and Guerneville roads around 12:40 a.m., police said.

The officer, whose name was not released Saturday, thought he was about to be assaulted and fired his Taser-style weapon at Mastromoro, though it had no effect, authorities said.

Mastromoro ignored the officer’s orders and eventually struck the officer in the face, prompting the officer to strike him with his baton, authorities said.

The fight continued until another officer arrived and helped tackle and subdue Mastromoro so he could be taken into custody, police said.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital, police said. Mastromoro also was taken to the hospital and then released after treatment.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony obstruction, assault on a police officer and violation of probation. He remained in custody late Saturday, with bail of $10,000.