Sheriff: DNA evidence links man to 2002 rape of Santa Rosa teen

Wanted for 17 years as a suspect in the rape of a 16‑year‑old Santa Rosa teen, a former local man avoided capture until his recent arrest in Central California for suspected public drunkenness, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Juan Martinez Lopes, 39, formerly of Santa Rosa, now is in the Sonoma County Jail, suspected of the March 17, 2002 kidnap and sexual assault of the girl.

That night, about 1:30 a.m., the teen had been walking along Sebastopol Road near Hampton Way when a man approached and called to her. Frightened, she ran, was grabbed, dragged into a field and raped, then raped a second time after trying to run away, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said Monday.

Eventually the girl got away and hid in an unlocked vehicle until the man was gone. She then found a phone and sought help, Valencia said.

The investigation led detectives to Lopes as the suspect and the teen picked him out of a photo lineup. Detectives got a $500,000 arrest warrant for him but he wasn’t found and detectives suspected he’d fled to Mexico.

Last month Lopes was arrested in Madera County, suspected of the minor crime. His name triggered the 2002 arrest warrant history and Madera County alerted Sonoma County detectives.

They got a search warrant for his DNA, went to the Fresno‑area jail and got a sample. The results matched evidence kept since the original investigation, Valencia said.

Lopes was arrested on Sept. 13, suspected of kidnapping, two counts of rape, forced penetration with a foreign object and an enhancement that can add prison time if convicted, according to Sonoma County Jail records.

He was transferred to Sonoma County and remained in custody Monday with bail set at $500,000.

It wasn’t clear Monday why the Sheriff’s Office waited weeks to report the arrest.

