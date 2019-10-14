Rohnert Park homeless camp fire burns extensive, makeshift home

Fire at a large homeless camp on the edge of Rohnert Park burned an extensive, make-shift home of wooden pallets that included a deck, cooking ‑area, carpeting, wood stove, doors and windows, according to a Rancho Adobe fire official Monday.

A large plume of smoke rose from Sunday morning’s fire, which burned on private land north of Keiser Road near Snyder Road — home to dozens of individual camps that have been there for some time.

Firefighters were called about 8:30 a.m. to the property, which they are familiar with from prior calls. It’s an area of concern as dozens of individual camps are clustered in the undeveloped land, among brush, high, dry weeds and a dry creekbed, Rancho Adobe fire Battalion Chief Herb Wandel said Monday.

Access was somewhat difficult. “Wire was strung up everywhere for security, strung up all over the place to keep people out,” Wandel said.

Firefighters cut through the wires to get to the fire, finding flames on the outside of the pallet home, which he estimated at about 300 square feet.

No one was in the area. Firefighters cut a line around the fire and put it out, but it destroyed the belongings and the work of a homeless man who’d created a temporary but extensive place to live, Wandel said.

“This particular structure was made out of pallets, tarps, doors and windows, structural components,” he said. “It had a deck, carpeting, kitchen. It was substantial.”

The fire started at or near the wood stove and likely could have been from a fire lit to keep warm due to the cold nighttime temperatures, he said.

Rancho Adobe, Rohnert Park and Gold Ridge firefighters responded.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.