Firefighters tackle ‘suspicious’ fire at abandoned concrete plant in Cloverdale

Officials are investigating a suspicious fire at an abandoned concrete plant in Cloverdale early Monday morning.

Authorities received reports of a fire on Levee Road between Crocker and Berti Winery roads about 6:10 a.m., said Cloverdale Fire Battalion Chief Rick Blackmon. Blackmon said the fire appeared to have started in a camp trailer that was parked up against the building, which is owned by Shamrock Materials but hasn’t been in operation for years. The fire spread to the building, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze within about 30 minutes.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Blackmon called it “suspicious” because the area is abandoned and has no power. Blackmon said it appears that someone left the trailer in the area, but didn’t know who owned it.

No one was injured by blaze, but the trailer was destroyed and about 25% of the building sustained major damage. Blackmon estimated that the fire caused about $80,000 to $100,000 in damage.

Cal Fire, Gesyerville Fire Protection District and Healdsburg Fire Department assisted Cloverdale Fire Department with the blaze.

