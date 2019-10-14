Crisis in Ecuador weakens president, strengthens indigenous groups

QUITO, Ecuador — Thousands of indigenous demonstrators, student volunteers and local residents launched a mass cleanup Monday of a Quito park where anti-austerity protesters fought police for days, leaving piles of burning tires, trees and construction material.

Late Sunday, President Lenín Moreno and indigenous leaders struck a deal to cancel a disputed austerity package and end nearly two weeks of protests that paralyzed the Ecuadorian economy and left seven dead. The two sides were negotiating a replacement package Monday afternoon.

While Ecuadorians welcomed the calm and praised both sides for striking a deal, analysts said Moreno appeared to have been significantly weakened halfway through his four-year term by days of protests that forced him to reverse a policy he called necessary for the country's future.

"I think the government has suffered a serious blow," said Santiago Basabe, an analyst at the Latin American Institute of Social Sciences in Quito. "Its only economic reform proposal in the last two years has been reversed, and that reduces the little credibility and room for maneuver that it had."

Moreno severely miscalculated by reducing fuel subsidies without plans in place to cushion the blow for poor Ecuadorians, Basabe said.

Ecuador's well-organized indigenous nationalities have regularly launched mass protests to win government concessions since 1990 but saw their rights sharply reduced under the decade-long rule of Moreno's predecessor, Rafael Correa. Correa prohibited protests, jailed indigenous leaders and launched swift crackdowns on any demonstration.

After swarming streets and public areas for nearly two weeks without a large-scale reaction by Moreno, who has promised to respect the right to protest, indigenous groups have emerged with new strength, Basabe said.

"I think they've taken back a political space that had practically disappeared under Correa," he said. "They've shown the country that they're here and they're a force to be reckoned with."

Leonidas Iza, one of the country's main indigenous leaders, told The Associated Press that he saw an indigenous president as a real possibility in the near future, even though indigenous people are less than a tenth of Ecuador's population.

"It's not a dream, it's a reality that we can take on," said Iza, a member of the Panzaleo Quichua group from the Andean sierra. "What we have proposed to the Ecuadorian people, even though we're not government officials, is that we need to construct a new economic model that's really decided on by the Ecuadorians."

As protesters left the epicenter of the protests, a park and cultural center in Quito where Iza and his followers had camped out for days, they carried out a "minga," an indigenous term for a communal labor project.

City workers shoveled burned debris into dump trucks and swept the streets clean. Young protesters took down improvised barricades of paving stones, which they piled back on the construction sites they had been taken from, or on city cargo trucks. Indigenous people who spent a week protesting in the park loaded bundles of clothes onto yellow buses to head back to their homes in the sierra. Crowds waved goodbye and chanted, "We did it!"

Under the agreement, Moreno will withdraw the International Monetary Fund-backed package known as Decree 883 that included a sharp rise in fuel costs. Indigenous leaders, in turn, called on their followers to end protests and street blockades.

The government and indigenous leaders were working together to develop a new package of measures to cut government spending, increase revenue and reduce Ecuador's unsustainable budget deficits and public debt.