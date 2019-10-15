Syrian troops enter key towns after Kurd deal

ISTANBUL — Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad advanced Monday into several key towns across northeastern Syria after an 11th-hour deal with local Kurdish fighters, dramatically altering the balance of power inside the war-battered country.

Under the deal, which aimed to forestall a Turkish assault against the Kurds, Syrian government forces arrived in the towns of Tabqa, on the outskirts of Raqqa, and Ain Issa, which served as the headquarters of the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeastern Syria, about 20 miles from the Turkish border. Images published by the official Syrian Arab News Agency showed government troops arriving atop pickups and waving Syrian flags.

The swift Syrian advance was set in motion by President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision in recent days to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, leaving Kurdish forces long allied with the United States vulnerable to attack from the Turkish military.

Turkey has been pressing an offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters because of their links to Kurdish militants in Turkey. The military campaign has been condemned by many of Turkey’s Western allies, including the United States, which have warned in part that the escalating violence could give the Islamic State a chance to regenerate its insurgency less than a year after the militant group’s territorial “caliphate” was defeated.

President Donald Trump on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey’s Defense and Energy ministries, as well as three senior Turkish officials, because of their involvement in the incursion and resulting humanitarian crisis. Defense Secretary Mark Esper criticized Turkey for ignoring U.S. objections in launching a campaign “that has resulted in widespread casualties, refugees, destruction, insecurity and a growing threat to U.S. military forces.”

European foreign ministers also condemned the Turkish incursion Monday and agreed on an informal, E.U.-wide ban on arms sales to Ankara. The European leaders warned that the instability caused by the Turkish offensive would provide the Islamic State with a new toehold, posing a direct threat to Europe.

The military campaign is taking a huge toll on tens of thousands of Syrians, with the United Nations reporting that as many as 160,000 people, including 70,000 children, have been displaced since the fighting in northeastern Syria escalated nearly a week ago.

As the violence has spiked, aid agencies have been scaling back or suspending humanitarian operations because of shelling, road closures and other threats. All international aid groups have now withdrawn their personnel, according to the Kurdish Red Crescent.

“This is our nightmare scenario,” said Made Ferguson, deputy director for Syria at Mercy Corps, a U.S.-based aid agency. “There are tens of thousands of people on the run, and we have no way of getting to them. The humanitarian crisis is worsening by the day, and now aid workers are cut off from providing lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable.”

In an effort to prevent Turkey and its rebel proxies from seizing territory in northern Syria, Kurdish authorities reached a surprise agreement with the Syrian government to return Assad’s forces to the northeast of the country. Government forces lost control of the territory amid the civil war that erupted after the Arab Spring protests of eight years ago.

The Syrian deployments represent a stunning reversal for the Kurdish-led administration and allied Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, which had partnered with the United States to battle the Islamic State in the area.