4.5 earthquake shakes San Francisco Bay Area

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 15, 2019, 7:33AM
October 15, 2019, 7:33AM

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Bay Area widely felt a magnitude 4.5 earthquake.

The Los Angeles Times reports moderate shaking was felt at 10:33 p.m. on Monday, with the epicenter in the Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey says weak shaking was felt in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. Scientists say they don't expect any major structural damage.

Keith Knudsen, USGS geologist and deputy director of the agency's Earthquake Science Center, told the Times that the earthquake had a preliminary depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers) underneath the surface, fairly deep for this part of the world.

Assistant Chief Chris Bachman of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said that as of about 11 p.m. Monday, there were no reports of injuries or property damage related to the earthquake.

