Roseville man goes to police station with body in car, says he killed 4

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 15, 2019, 7:51AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MOUNT SHASTA — A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of killing four people after he showed up at a police station with a body in his car.

Police in Mount Shasta says the man turned himself in Monday afternoon and told authorities he had killed people at his apartment in Roseville, more than 200 miles away.

Roseville police say they found three other bodies at the apartment.

Police say it appears the man knew the victims.

The names of the suspect and the victims and details of the killings haven't been released.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine