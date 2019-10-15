One serious injury in Santa Rosa crash

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 15, 2019, 8:35AM
Updated 47 minutes ago

A driver traveling in southwest Santa Rosa early Tuesday turned in front of an oncoming vehicle, causing a crash and suffering major injuries, according to authorities.

About 7:45 a.m. the woman started a left turn from Price Avenue onto northbound South Wright Road. She pulled in front of the other vehicle, said Santa Rosa traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

The other driver wasn’t injured. Firefighters got the woman out of the car and into an ambulance. Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital was warned of a trauma patient on the way, according to dispatch reports. The woman didn’t appear to have life‑threatening injuries, Gloeckner said.

Santa Rosa police closed the intersection and alerted drivers to avoid the area. The crash occurred near Wright Charter School.

South Wright Road is south of Highway 12 and west of Roseland.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

