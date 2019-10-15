ICE detains vacationing British family after accidental US border crossing

The Connors family didn't plan to be on the unmarked road.

Originally from the United Kingdom, the two couples and their three young children were driving near the U.S.-Canada border on Oct. 3 during a visit to Vancouver when an animal ventured into the road, forcing them to make an unexpected detour. But before they could get far, flashing lights from a police car appeared in their rearview mirror. The officer who pulled them over was American - they had accidentally crossed the border.

The vacationing family says this was the moment their trip turned into "the scariest experience of our lives," according to a complaint filed Friday to the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security. Instead of being allowed to return to Canada or the U.K., Eileen Connors alleges, her entire family, including her 3-month-old son, ended up across the country detained at the Berks Family Residential Center in Leesport, Pennsylvania, where they have spent more than a week living in "frigid" and "filthy" conditions. As of late Monday, Bridget Cambria, the Connorses' lawyer, told The Washington Post that the British family was still at the center waiting to be deported.

"We will never forget, we will be traumatized for the rest of our lives by what the United States government has done to us," Connors wrote in a sworn statement, later adding: "We have been treated like criminals here, stripped of our rights, and lied to. . . . It is undoubtedly the worst experience we have ever lived through."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection could not be reached for comment late Monday. Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement to the BBC that the family is being held at the Leesport facility, but disputed their claims of mistreatment. The center, the statement said, "provides a safe and humane environment for families as they go through the immigration process."

"Reports of abuse or inhumane conditions at BFRC are unequivocally false," officials said.

But Connors, 24, alleges the mistreatment began shortly after her family was stopped by the American officer.

Even before the tourists could explain why they were on the road, Connors wrote, her 30-year-old husband David and his cousin, who was driving at the time, were arrested.

"You crossed an international border," said the officer, who allegedly did not read the men their rights and ignored the family's pleas that they had crossed into the U.S. unknowingly and never intended to enter the country during their trip, despite having the proper visas. The complaint did not specify exactly where the incident took place.

The family asked if they could "simply turn around" and were denied, Connors wrote.

Connors and her baby were separated from her husband and placed in "a very cold cell" at an undisclosed Border Patrol station in Washington state, the statement said. Cambria, a lawyer with Aldea - The People's Justice Center in Pennsylvania, told The Washington Post that the frigid detention cells have a nickname: "hieleras," or "iceboxes."

The Connorses were issued "metal-like, thin emergency blankets" to keep warm, according to the complaint. David Connors was also given a foam cup with noodle soup to eat, but he described the meager meal as "not even apt for animals," the statement said.

Then, all they could do was wait, Eileen Connors wrote.

"The officers left us in the cell the entire day, with no information, no call to our family back home, no idea when we would be free to leave," Connors wrote.