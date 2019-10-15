Hunter Biden says role with Ukraine firm was 'poor judgment' but not 'improper'

Seeking to further allay criticism that he used his father's powerful position for financial gain, Hunter Biden told "Good Morning America" it was "poor judgment" to accept a position in a Ukrainian natural gas company, but that it was not an ethical lapse.

"In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part," Biden told ABC News's Amy Robach in the interview broadcast Tuesday morning.He said he "did nothing wrong at all," but added: "Was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is . . . a swamp in many ways? Yeah."

"I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That's where I made the mistake," Biden said in the exclusive interview. "So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever."

The younger Biden's overseas business dealings have consumed the last few weeks of Joe Biden's third bid for the presidency, and they have been raised repeatedly by President Donald Trump in apparent efforts to tarnish his chief rival and sidetrack an impeachment inquiry. The House is investigating whether Trump leveraged U.S. military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to get the country to investigate the family of a political opponent.

Joe Biden and his son have both denied any wrongdoing.

Beginning in 2014, Hunter Biden served as a paid board member of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, at the same time that Joe Biden, then vice president, was shepherding U.S. policy toward that country. Hunter Biden also later worked as a director and a part-owner of a Chinese investment company.

On July 25, Trump asked Ukraine's president to "look into" the Bidens, particularly whether, as vice president, Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry to determine whether Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to get ammunition against Biden.

As the House's impeachment inquiry continues, Trump and his supporters have accused the Bidens of corruption - in tweets, at a profanity-laced campaign rally in Minneapolis and in an ad blitz worth millions of dollars. The claims are untrue and have been largely debunked, but it remains unclear how much the quagmire of foreign names and overseas business dealings might affect voters who attend Trump rallies and Biden town halls.

Even as the president is enmeshed in an impeachment inquiry, Trump and his allies have repeated false claims and argued that Joe Biden is corrupt, including in an advertisement that CNN and other networks have refused to air.

At the Minneapolis rally Thursday night, Trump attacked the Bidens in crass, personal terms, highlighting the unsubstantiated claims about Hunter Biden and using profanity to describe Joe Biden's tenure as vice president.

"Hunter, you know nothing about energy. You know nothing about China. You know nothing about anything, frankly," Trump said. "Hunter, you're a loser."

In the ABC News interview, Hunter Biden said that he had been on several boards, including Amtrak's.

"I had as much knowledge as anyone else that was on the board, if not more," he said.

As a result, the Bidens have been put on the defensive as the former vice president faces a fire hose of accusations.