7 things to watch in the October Democratic debate in Ohio

The impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump has dramatically changed the campaign landscape for the Democratic presidential candidates who will gather Tuesday in Ohio for their fourth debate.

The uproar over Trump asking the president of Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden has drawn attention away from every other Democrat in the race. And the candidates’ attempts to stay focused on healthcare, immigration, guns and other issues have been largely drowned out by the impeachment media storm and raging controversy over Trump’s foreign policy.

That could change, at least briefly, at the CNN/New York Times debate Tuesday in Westerville, Ohio.

Here are seven things to watch:

1. Will Biden face pressure on Ukraine?

Trump and his allies have been hurling unsubstantiated allegations that Biden, when he was vice president, pushed Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor in an effort to protect his son Hunter Biden, who was serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

In a July phone call, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens — shortly after suspending nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine for its fight against Russia-backed separatists.

Numerous Ukrainian officials have said there is no evidence to support Trump’s claim. A probe of the gas company had nothing to do with Hunter Biden, they said, and had gone dormant when the Obama administration pushed for the prosecutor’s ouster because of his failure to go after corruption.

Still, Biden has refused to say why he saw no conflict in his son’s paid position on the gas company board when the vice president was the Obama administration’s point man for fighting corruption in Ukraine.

With Democrats nearly united in the drive to impeach Trump, it would be delicate for one of Biden’s rivals to raise the topic of whether his son’s Ukraine work posed at least the appearance of a conflict. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has suggested that kind of attack would serve as a gift to Trump.

But debate moderators might not let Biden easily deflect questions about his son the way he has so far — by going on the attack against Trump for inviting foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden agreed Sunday not to work for any foreign-owned companies if his father is elected president.

2. How will the candidates stack up on foreign affairs?

The chaos and violence that followed Trump’s abandonment of America’s Kurdish allies in Syria last week, apparently at the bidding of Turkey’s president, have pushed foreign affairs to the top of the campaign agenda.

Trump’s Ukraine scandal and the giant Hong Kong protests against the Chinese government could further test the candidates’ dexterity with complex challenges overseas, an area little explored in previous debates.

For Biden, it’s a chance to show the expertise he developed over eight years as vice president and 36 years as a U.S. senator, including two as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

The current and former members of Congress onstage have varying degrees of experience in foreign policy. But for those with little or none — South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer and New York businessman Andrew Yang — questions about troubles abroad will carry an especially high risk if they’re unprepared to respond.

3. How will those in the back of the pack try to vault ahead?