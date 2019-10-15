Police on lookout for man who groped female jogger in Healdsburg

A woman told police was sexually assaulted in Healdsburg Sunday night by a man who grabbed her buttocks while she was jogging, the Healdsburg Police Department said.

The reported assault happened about 8:24 p.m. while the woman was running north on Grove Street near Healdsburg Avenue, police said. The suspect, described as a man in his early to mid-20s and approximately 6 feet tall, grabbed the woman’s rear end in a sexual manner and then walked south toward the Healdsburg Community Center, according to a department news release.

He then climbed over a fence and walked south on nearby railroad tracks. Police searched the area but were not able to find the man, the department said.

Officers continued to investigate the crime Tuesday morning and asked anyone with information about the assault to contact the department at 707-431-3377 and refer to case # 19-1248.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit-style jacket and black colored sweatpants. He was described as light-skinned, of medium build, and clean-shaven with straight, black, shoulder-length hair. The description given by police indicated he may be Hispanic or Native American ethnicity, but the police department noted the report was preliminary and that the suspect description, among other elements of the case, had not be confirmed.

