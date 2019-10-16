Woman dies at local hospital, weeks after truck struck her, CHP says

A woman who was struck by a car while crossing a Rohnert Park-area street last month has died, the CHP said.

Dyan Jones, 38, died at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit on Sunday, where she was rushed to by ambulance following the Sept. 23 crash, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

Jones, who was not carrying identification when she was hit, was homeless and likely living near the collision site, deRutte said.

“For the longest time, we had a hard time identifying her,” deRutte said.

Officers were eventually able to locate Jones’ relatives, who visited her at the hospital before her death, deRutte said. An investigation into the crash was still underway Tuesday afternoon, deRutte said.

Jones was hit by a Nissan Frontier driven by Jerry Douglas, 67, of Glen Ellen, going south on Roberts Lake Road near the northbound Highway 101 offramp, authorities said. Investigators determined the woman was not in a crosswalk when she attempted to cross, the CHP said after the crash.

Douglas braked but could not avoid hitting Jones, the CHP said. Officers determined he was sober after the collision, deRutte said.

