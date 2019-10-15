FORT WORTH, Texas — The furor Tuesday over the killing of a black woman by a white Fort Worth officer became increasingly about a gun pointed at a bedroom window. But the police chief and activists said the focus was on the wrong gun.

In bringing murder charges against Officer Aaron Dean in the slaying of Atatiana Jefferson, police released an arrest warrant Tuesday quoting the victim's 8-year-old nephew as saying Jefferson had pulled out a gun after hearing suspicious noises behind her house.

Black politicians and others criticized the police and the media for bringing up Jefferson's weapon, angrily accusing the department of trying to deflect blame onto an innocent victim.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is going about the task of providing a defense for this officer," said Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Jefferson family.

Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus himself declared there was "absolutely no excuse" for the killing and said Jefferson behaved as any Texas homeowner would have if he or she had heard a prowler. It wasn't clear from the warrant whether Dean even saw her weapon through the glass.

The killing early Saturday shocked people across the U.S. and led many black people to wonder once more whether they are no longer safe from police in their homes. Earlier this month, a white former Dallas officer got 10 years in prison for murder for killing a black neighbor in his own apartment. She said she mistook his place for hers and thought he was an intruder.

Dean, 34, resigned and was arrested Monday for firing a single bullet through a windowpane while investigating a neighbor's report about the front door being left open at Jefferson's home. Jefferson was staying up late, playing video games with her nephew.

Police bodycam video showed Dean making his way around the side of the house into the backyard in the darkness and opening fire a split second after shouting at the 28-year-old Jefferson to show her hands. He did not identify himself as a police officer.

In the arrest warrant, Jefferson's nephew said his aunt had taken a gun from her purse and pointed it at the window. Over the weekend, the Police Department also stirred anger by releasing images of the gun inside the home.

State Rep. Harold Dutton, a black Democrat from Houston, blamed the media in part.

"Why would you publicize that Ms. Jefferson had a gun in her home?" he asked. "I'm sure the police told you that. But that was her Second Amendment right, and equally as important, it had nothing to do with the incident for which we are here about. Too often, you, the media, have been complicit in throwing dirt on the victim while ignoring the real culprit, current law enforcement."

State Rep. Nicole Collier, a black Democrat from Fort Worth, likewise complained about the tendency to focus on things that would tend to exonerate police officers, "like showing marijuana or showing a handgun when people are rightfully in their own home."

After the deadly shooting last year in Dallas, police reported finding marijuana in the dead man's apartment in what was decried by some as an attempt to smear the victim.

In the Fort Worth case, the arrest warrant notes that the other officer at the scene told authorities she could see only Jefferson's face through the window when Dean fired. Dean's own bodycam video showed that the view through the glass was obstructed by the reflection from his flashlight.